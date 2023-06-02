Menu

Crime

Stolen items, including tools, recovered during arrest of prohibited driver in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 2, 2023 4:30 pm
A set of tool believed to be stolen were covered during a traffic stop in Guelph. View image in full screen
A set of tool believed to be stolen were covered during a traffic stop in Guelph. Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service are trying to get in touch with the rightful owner of a set of tools.

They were found during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Officers noticed a man sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle while patrolling Speedvale Avenue West.

Investigators say the man was known to be prohibited from driving and were able to stop the vehicle and make an arrest.

It was during a search that they recovered a set of tools and a pair of stolen licence plates, both believed to be stolen, plus a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

A 38-year-old Guelph man faces a number of charges. He has a bail hearing next Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the stolen tools or who they may belong to is asked to give Guelph Police Service a call at 519-824-1212 ext. 7235.

FentanylGuelph NewsGuelph crimeStolenGuelph Police ServiceLicense Platesprohibited driverset of tools
