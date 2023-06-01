Man facing multiple firearm charges in New Westminster shooting that injured 1

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that rattled downtown New Westminster in April.

One person was hurt in the April 18 incident that saw “multiple shots … fired into a group of people” in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street, and police descend in force on Royal Columbian Hospital where they arrested two people.

In a media release Thursday, New Westminster Police say after further investigation, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team arrested James Christopher Cheeseman, 55, in downtown New Westminster on April 25.

Prosecutors approved charges of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm with an altered or removed serial number on Wednesday, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but not connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement