Crime

Man facing multiple firearm charges in New Westminster shooting that injured 1

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating New Westminster shooting'
Police investigating New Westminster shooting
WATCH: A shooting led to a heavy police presence in two locations in New Westminster on April 18. – Apr 18, 2023
Police say a man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that rattled downtown New Westminster in April.

One person was hurt in the April 18 incident that saw “multiple shots … fired into a group of people” in the 700-block of Carnarvon Street, and police descend in force on Royal Columbian Hospital where they arrested two people.

In a media release Thursday, New Westminster Police say after further investigation, the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team arrested James Christopher Cheeseman, 55, in downtown New Westminster on April 25.

Prosecutors approved charges of possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm with an altered or removed serial number on Wednesday, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but not connected to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'Spike in New Westminister crime has police developing action plan'
Spike in New Westminister crime has police developing action plan

 

