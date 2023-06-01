Menu

Fire

5-alarm blaze in Montreal difficult to put out due to hot weather: firefighters

By Dan Spector & Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 1, 2023 11:38 am
The Montreal fire department tackles a five-alarm blaze on Thursday, June 1 2023. View image in full screen
The Montreal fire department tackles a five-alarm blaze on Thursday, June 1 2023. Dan Spector/Global News
A five-alarm fire in Montreal forced several businesses to close and more than 150 firefighters continue to work to put out the flames Thursday.

Montreal fire department section chief Robert Rousseau said the fire started on a balcony at the rear of a building on Laurier Avenue, between St-Urbain and Esplanade streets, in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

No injuries have been reported to date, though five people were taken into the care of the Red Cross.

Rousseau said the teams on the ground are also dealing with hot weather, which makes the situation more challenging.

Firefighters at the scene must keep rotating to rest and there is a sprinkler on site for them to cool down. Four of them were treated for heat stroke on site.

As of 11 a.m., the fire is considered under control but crews continue to work to extinguish the flames.

The fire department also had to open the roofs of neighbouring buildings to make sure the fire didn’t spread.

Rousseau said the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Montreal Fire DepartmentMontreal firePlateau-Mont-RoyalMontreal firefightersPlateau fireMontreal five-alarm fireFIre in Montreal
