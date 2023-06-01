Guelph man charged in gunpoint robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they arrested a man in relation to a gunpoint robbery in May.

On May 14, police said two men were walking in the area of Edinburgh and Willow Roads when they were approached by another pair of individuals.

They said the two individuals pulled out a handgun and a knife and robbed the victims, stealing cash, jewelry, and clothing.

Police are not reporting any injuries.

Then on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the city’s north end and found drugs, along with drug paraphernalia.

At the residence, police said they found $2,500 worth of cocaine separated into small packages, plus unused baggies.

Authorities said they also found a scale, cash, and several cell phones.

A 21-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with robbery and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate.