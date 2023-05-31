Menu

Work to implement N.S. shooting inquiry recommendations gets underway

Crime

Motorcycle seized after rider clocked at 200 km/h before fleeing police: Surrey RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 7:28 pm
Surrey RCMP say they arrested the rider of this motorcycle after he was clocked at 200 km/h and fled from police.
Surrey RCMP say they arrested the rider of this motorcycle after he was clocked at 200 km/h and fled from police.
RCMP in Surrey impounded a man’s motorcycle and may seek to keep it under civil forfeiture legislation after he allegedly fled from police when they tried to stop him for excessive speeding.

In a Wednesday media release, Surrey RCMP said the incident took place on May 24, when the Air 1 helicopter spotted the driver travelling at 200 km/h on King George Boulevard.

Officers with the Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team tried to conduct a traffic stop when the rider stopped at a red light, but he fled, RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. public safety minister amends legislation to crack down on money-laundering'
B.C. public safety minister amends legislation to crack down on money-laundering

Ground units didn’t pursue, but the helicopter continued to follow the rider to 149 Street and 68A Avenue, where police caught up and arrested the 25-year-old man for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties said the rider had already had the bike impounded in another jurisdiction for excessive speed in March this year, and that the vehicle is now “being considered for the civil forfeiture process.”

B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Act allows the province’s director of civil forfeiture to use the court system to seize property that is either the proceeds of or instrument of unlawful activity, and is typically used to target organized and white-collar crime.

