Motorcycle seized after rider clocked at 200 km/h before fleeing police: Surrey RCMP

RCMP in Surrey impounded a man’s motorcycle and may seek to keep it under civil forfeiture legislation after he allegedly fled from police when they tried to stop him for excessive speeding.

In a Wednesday media release, Surrey RCMP said the incident took place on May 24, when the Air 1 helicopter spotted the driver travelling at 200 km/h on King George Boulevard.

Officers with the Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team tried to conduct a traffic stop when the rider stopped at a red light, but he fled, RCMP said.

Ground units didn’t pursue, but the helicopter continued to follow the rider to 149 Street and 68A Avenue, where police caught up and arrested the 25-year-old man for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Mounties said the rider had already had the bike impounded in another jurisdiction for excessive speed in March this year, and that the vehicle is now “being considered for the civil forfeiture process.”

B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Act allows the province’s director of civil forfeiture to use the court system to seize property that is either the proceeds of or instrument of unlawful activity, and is typically used to target organized and white-collar crime.