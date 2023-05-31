Passersby notice Barrie house on fire, help family escape

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a home on Berczy Street in Barrie, Ont., could have turned out a lot worse for a mother and a daughter if it were not for the quick thinking of two people passing by.

Barrie deputy fire chief Ed Davis said crews responded to a house fire on Berczy Street Tuesday night after multiple calls to their communications centre.

When they arrived, Davis said the occupants, a mother and daughter, had already evacuated.

“They were actually warned; they were alerted to the fire by two passersby who had knocked on the door and said ‘the back of your house is on fire.’ So they evacuated pretty quickly,” Davis said. No one was injured.

Davis said the fire had started at the exterior of the building and migrated to the attic and inside the home.

“It was an electrical overload of a generator, so it was an accidental fire,” he said.

Davis said the fire caused extensive damage to the home, with the roof and several walls being impacted.

“There’s quite a lot of smoke migration into the building and where the fire was impinging on the structure itself, had it made its way into the attic space, which can travel quite a bit,” he said.

The exact damage cost is unknown, but Davis, the home is not inhabitable at this time.