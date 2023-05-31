Menu

Traffic

‘Unbelievably ridiculous’: Long lineups continue to plague auto insurance service centres in Quebec

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 1:14 pm
Long lines continue at Quebec’s auto insurance board centres
Meant to modernize and streamline the system, the Quebec automobile insurance board's so-called digital transformation has not gone smoothly. Major glitches continue since the new online shift in February, leaving hundreds of drivers stalled in lengthy lines outside many service centres. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Thousands of drivers remained stalled, standing outside SAAQ service centres in lengthy lineups, as backlogs and glitches continue to plague the Quebec automobile insurance board.

On Wednesday long lineups were seen snaking the West Island service centres in Dorval and Pointe-Claire.

Drivers on a regular basis have been seen queuing-up  two hours before the centres open.

Many have begun bringing lawn chairs and laptops to entertain themselves while they wait.

“I’ve been coming every day and yesterday the line was the length of the building,” Dennis Metcalfe said.

Metcalfe said he is forced to wait in line because the nearest date he can get for an appointment is in August. His renewed licence photo is due a week from now.

“It is unbelievably ridiculous,” Metcalfe said.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) has been dealing with lengthy lineups at many of its service centres since its so-called digital transformation.

Touted as one of the biggest digital conversions in North America, it’s been four months since the new Saaqclic online portal was introduced, yet glitches and customer backlogs continue to cause serious issues.

The SAAQ did not comment but has said in the past, they are continually working on the system.

Constant updates and modifications are being done to improve the customer experience, they said previously.

