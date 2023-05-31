Kitchener to host viewing parties for NBA Finals featuring Jamal Murray’s Denver Nuggets

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener has announced that it will be hosting viewing parties for the NBA Finals as favourite son Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets are set to face the Miami Heat.

Kitchener native Jamal Murray is looking to become the ninth Canadian to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“It’s so exciting to witness the incredible journey of our very own Jamal Murray as he represents Kitchener in the NBA Finals. His remarkable talent, hard work and unwavering spirit are an inspiration to all of us in Kitchener, especially our youth,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Let’s come together as a community to cheer on and support Jamal every step of the way. Go Nuggets Nation North! Let’s Go Jamal!”

The parties for Game 1 and 2 on Thursday night and Sunday night will be held at Bobby O’Brien’s in Downtown Kitchener.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says that on Thursday there will be live entertainment for 90 minutes ahead of the 8:30 p.m. tipoff.

You do not have to purchase food or beverages to be part of the fun as the city says to bring a chair to watch in the courtyard.

The city says the party for Game 3 which will take place on June 7 will be held at the Stanley Park Community Centre while Games 4 through 7 are yet to be decided.