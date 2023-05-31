Topless protestor pleads guilty to mischief and is fined $600: Juno Awards Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who protested topless onstage at the Juno Awards in Edmonton in March says she has agreed to pay a $600 fine.

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, says she pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing.

The environmental activist, who initially faced a charge of mischief, walked onto the Junos stage while Canadian musician Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

Messages written on the protester’s bare torso read “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

Hatherly says $100 of her fine will go to a victims support group.

She says the timing of her fine is interesting, with the Alberta provincial election having wrapped up on Monday.

“Why would I wanna give $500 to this province that literally just elected an oil lobbyist while a third of the province is on fire?” she said in a phone interview, referring to Premier Danielle Smith. “What do they want my money for? Do they need to throw it in the fire?”

The activist, who is involved with a climate advocacy group called On2Ottawa, says they are planning more action.

“It’s only May, and how much of this country is actually on fire right now?” she says. “People are not paying attention and I definitely don’t think the work is over.”