Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Topless protestor pleads guilty to mischief and is fined $600: Juno Awards Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2023 8:32 am
Click to play video: 'Climate change protester explains reasoning for topless Junos stage crash'
Climate change protester explains reasoning for topless Junos stage crash
Casey Hatherly, who goes by the first name Ever, said she went on stage topless at the Juno Awards in Edmonton to bring attention to the loss of natural areas across Canada, such as old growth forests in B.C. and the Greenbelt area in Ontario. – Mar 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman who protested topless onstage at the Juno Awards in Edmonton in March says she has agreed to pay a $600 fine.

Casey Hatherly, who goes by the name Ever, says she pleaded guilty to a charge of trespassing.

The environmental activist, who initially faced a charge of mischief, walked onto the Junos stage while Canadian musician Avril Lavigne was introducing a performance.

Messages written on the protester’s bare torso read “land back” and “save the Greenbelt,” referring to Ontario’s decision last year to open a protected area of land for housing.

Hatherly says $100 of her fine will go to a victims support group.

She says the timing of her fine is interesting, with the Alberta provincial election having wrapped up on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why would I wanna give $500 to this province that literally just elected an oil lobbyist while a third of the province is on fire?” she said in a phone interview, referring to Premier Danielle Smith. “What do they want my money for? Do they need to throw it in the fire?”

Trending Now

The activist, who is involved with a climate advocacy group called On2Ottawa, says they are planning more action.

“It’s only May, and how much of this country is actually on fire right now?” she says. “People are not paying attention and I definitely don’t think the work is over.”

More on Entertainment
MischiefDanielle SmithJuno AwardsFinedland backplead guiltytopless protesterCasey HatherlyEver HatherlyJuno Awards Edmontonjuno awards protesterEnvirnmental activistJuno Awards topless protestersave the greenbelt
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers