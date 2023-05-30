Menu

Canada

Lethbridge police block off north-side street during high-risk incident

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 7:25 pm
Lethbridge Police say a high-risk incident at a home along the 600 block of Stafford Drive North is ongoing. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Service says there was a high-risk incident at a home along the 600 block of Stafford Drive North. Erik Bay / Global News
On Tuesday afternoon, officers with Lethbridge Police Service were on the scene of what they describe as a high-risk incident at a home.

Officers closed Dave Elton Park along the 600 block of Stafford Drive North.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, however members of the public may resume regular use of the area.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge man charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement'
Lethbridge man charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement

No further information has been released at this time, Police say an update in relation to this matter is expected to be released May 31.

