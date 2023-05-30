Lethbridge police block off north-side street during high-risk incident

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday afternoon, officers with Lethbridge Police Service were on the scene of what they describe as a high-risk incident at a home.

Officers closed Dave Elton Park along the 600 block of Stafford Drive North.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, however members of the public may resume regular use of the area.

1:48 Lethbridge man charged with aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement

No further information has been released at this time, Police say an update in relation to this matter is expected to be released May 31.