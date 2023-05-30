Severe thunderstorm warning: Potential tornado threat for southeastern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm, a potential tornado threat for southeastern Manitoba on Tuesday shortly after 4 p.m.

The weather centre says extra care and attention should be exercised in and around the area of Grand Beach and Beausejour.

Tornado warning issued for The RM of Brokenhead including Beausejour for strong rotation near St. Ouens moving north at 30 km/h @globalwinnipeg @680CJOB #mbstorm #ywg pic.twitter.com/9FrI5MLQDS — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 30, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

People in these areas are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Signs to look out for include roaring sounds, funnel clouds and swirling debris.

Meteorologists are tracking the storm which could bring damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall. Global New’s Peter Quinlan says there has been no confirmed touchdown as of yet, but the storm is showing strong rotation. “It is moving to the North at about 30km/h.”

Quinlan says there is a potential for thunderstorms rolling through Winnipeg although the severe watch is for south and east of the city.

If a tornado should hit, Environment Canada advises people to get indoors to a room on the lowest floor away from outside walls and windows such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet.