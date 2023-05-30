Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ burns in Vancouver apartment fire

A 34-year-old man is being treated for “life-threatening” burns after a residential fire in Vancouver on Sunday.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to the fire in the 600 block of E. 6th Avenue just before 5 a.m.
Crews found the man suffering from serious burns outside the unit where the fire broke out.
Firefighters said the fire was the result of open flames related to drug use which ignited combustibles in the unit.
Sprinklers were able to prevent the fire from spreading elsewhere in the building, but the smoke alarms were not operational, firefighters said.
The victim is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital.
