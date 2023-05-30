Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ burns in Vancouver apartment fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 4:39 pm
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services View image in full screen
FILE - Vancouver firefighters say a man suffered serious burns in an apartment fire sparked by open flames related to drug use on Sunday morning. Credit: Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 34-year-old man is being treated for “life-threatening” burns after a residential fire in Vancouver on Sunday.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to the fire in the 600 block of E. 6th Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Crews found the man suffering from serious burns outside the unit where the fire broke out.

Firefighters said the fire was the result of open flames related to drug use which ignited combustibles in the unit.

Sprinklers were able to prevent the fire from spreading elsewhere in the building, but the smoke alarms were not operational, firefighters said.

The victim is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital.

Click to play video: 'Iconic Ovaltine Cafe closed after fire'
Iconic Ovaltine Cafe closed after fire

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on BC
More on Canada
FireApartment FireVancouver fireVancouver Fire and Rescue ServicesSerious Burnsdrug firelife-threatening burnsvancouver serious fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers