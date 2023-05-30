Fiery vehicle crash earns Penticton woman immediate roadside prohibition

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton, B.C., woman was issued a roadside prohibition in the wake of a fiery two-vehicle crash that Mounties said could have had much more dire consequences.

At around 8:45 p.m. Monday night, Mounties were called to the 400 block of Westminster Avenue West in Penticton, where a Nissan and a parked Chevrolet Blazer were on fire.

The Nissan, RCMP said, had collided with the parked Chevy, sparking the blaze.

0:39 Video shows vehicle with missing tire on Vancouver Island highway

“Preliminary investigation suggests the Nissan, which was travelling westbound on Westminster Avenue West, had veered right, rear-ending the parked Chevrolet Blazer,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Witnesses present during the incident reported seeing three individuals exit the burning Nissan and flee the scene on foot.”

A 22-year-old woman returned to the scene shortly thereafter and told police she was the driver and registered owner of the vehicle involved in the crash, RCMP said.

“Further, she confirmed she was responsible for the collision with the parked Chevrolet Blazer,” RCMP said.

“During their interaction with the woman, the investigating officer formed the suspicion that her ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol.”

RCMP said the woman provided samples of her breath which registered a fail-reading on a roadside screening device.

As a result, she was served with an immediate roadside prohibition, and her vehicle was impounded.

There were no reported injuries at the scene of the incident.