Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a serious assault in the William Whyte/St. John’s area.

The probe led to a section of westbound Burrows Avenue, from Salter Street to Powers Street, being shut down early Tuesday morning.

*Traffic Alert* Westbound Burrows Ave from Salter St to Powers St is currently closed due to an ongoing police investigation. Please use an alternate route. #winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WgpTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 30, 2023

Police have no further details at this time.