Eglinton Avenue West makes CAA’s list of top 10 worst roads in Ontario for 2023

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 30, 2023 7:54 am
Potholes are shown on a street in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Potholes are shown on a street in Montreal, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto has made CAA’s Worst Roads list for 2023 once again, coming in second place. Three other Toronto roads also made the list.

Finch Avenue West ranked fifth, with Steeles Avenue East in seventh and Lakeshore Boulevard East in ninth. Hurontario Street in Mississauga came in 10th.

In first place is a road in Hamilton — Barton Street East.

“Barton Street’s persistent issues with potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement have led to its dubious distinction,” CAA said. “The road first appeared on the top 10 list in 2019 and has steadily climbed its way to the top now for the second year in a row.”

The list of the top 10 worst roads is released yearly and compiled by CAA based on votes by Ontarians.

Other roads to round out the top 10 were a road from Prince Edward County (County Road 49), Carling Avenue in Ottawa, Laclie Street in Orillia and Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton.

“The 2023 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points,” said Teresa Di Felice with CAA South Central Ontario.

“For 20 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogues with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario.”

Here is the full list of Ontario’s top 10 worst roads for 2023:

  1. Barton Street East, Hamilton
  2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
  3. County Road 49, Prince Edward County
  4. Carling Avenue, Ottawa
  5. Finch Avenue West, Toronto
  6. Laclie Street, Orillia
  7. Steeles Avenue East, Toronto
  8. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
  9. Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto
  10. Hurontario Street, Mississauga

For roads in Toronto only, here are the top five:

  1. Eglinton Avenue West
  2. Finch Avenue West
  3. Steeles Avenue East
  4. Lakeshore Boulevard East
  5. Sheppard Avenue East

Worst roads by region in Ontario:

  • Central — Laclie Street, Orillia
  • Eastern — County Road 49, Prince Edward County
  • Halton-Peel-York-Durham — Hurontario Street, Mississauga
  • Niagara — Portage Road, Niagara Falls
  • North — Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins
  • Southwest — Lauzon Parkway, Windsor
  • Western — York Road, Guelph
  • Ottawa — Carling Avenue, Ottawa
