Vancouver drowning mystery: Police still looking to ID woman found off Spanish Banks

Eight months after a woman drowned in the waters off Vancouver’s Spanish Banks, police are renewing an appeal for information to help identify her.

A tugboat crew found the woman, believed to be in her 30s, in the ocean near the popular beach around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2022. Paramedics and firefighters were unable to revive her.

Investigators found a blue inflatable kayak and orange life vest floating nearby. The woman had a backpack with her, but no wallet or identification.

“Today marks eight months since this unidentified woman was found floating in the water at Spanish Banks,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“We are re-releasing a composite sketch, showing what she may have looked like at the time of death, as well as a video, with the hope that this may lead to information that can help us identify her.”

Visintin said investigators have followed up on about 30 tips, run the woman’s DNA and fingerprints in police databases, reviewed security video and connected with various national consulates, but have not been able to identify the woman.

Police have produced a variety of social media appeals in the case that they are urging the public to share, including on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-0619.