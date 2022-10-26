Menu

Crime

Vancouver police seek to identify woman found dead near Spanish Banks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 9:07 pm
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact Vancouver police. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact Vancouver police. Vancouver police

Vancouver police need help identifying a woman found dead in the waters off Spanish Banks late last month.

A tug boat crew recovered the woman’s body on the evening of Sept. 29.

Read more: 2 arrested following random bear spraying, standoff in downtown Vancouver: police

Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate the woman, but were not successful.

Police describe the woman as Black, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and approximately 175 to 200 pounds.

She had brown eyes and short, curly black hair that was pulled into a bun and was wearing a backpack.

Read more: Knife-wielding suspect caught on video in downtown Vancouver

Investigators recovered an orange life vest and blue inflatable kayak nearby.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Vancouver police missing persons unit at 604-717-2533.

