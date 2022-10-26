Vancouver police seek to identify woman found dead near Spanish Banks

See more sharing options

Vancouver police need help identifying a woman found dead in the waters off Spanish Banks late last month.

A tug boat crew recovered the woman’s body on the evening of Sept. 29.

Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate the woman, but were not successful.

Police describe the woman as Black, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and approximately 175 to 200 pounds.

She had brown eyes and short, curly black hair that was pulled into a bun and was wearing a backpack.

Investigators recovered an orange life vest and blue inflatable kayak nearby.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Vancouver police missing persons unit at 604-717-2533.