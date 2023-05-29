Community supports continue, experts warn Manitoba heat wave here to stay

Send this page to someone via email

The team behind the city’s Salvation Army was out on the streets Monday, helping ease the effects of a hot summer’s day for Winnipeggers.

For the unhoused and the most vulnerable, Mark Stewart, executive director of the organization, and a few others with the non-profit were out front of their downtown location handing out water, freezies and granola bars. After loading up a truck with more of the items, they were able to serve people in other parts of the city.

“On hot days like this, we like to get out and connect with people, talk to (them), see how they’re feeling,” said Stewart. “There are health-related issues when it gets this hot, so we want to check in.”

Over the weekend, temperatures peaked at 30 C. On Sunday alone, the high was above 32 C.

David Phillips with Environment Canada said this is the kind of weather people should get used to, with warm temperatures forecast for the summer months.

He’s noted that such weather could give to a “rip-roaring year.”

“Stick a thermometer into Canada and boy, it does show warm from coast to coast. We really are into the same kind of situation,” said Phillips. “It’s like an unwanted house guest.”

Temperatures are expected to rise again heading into Saturday, reaching mid-30s.

A heat warning was issued on May 25 for southern Manitoba, raising health concerns over issues like dizziness, fainting, nausea and vomiting. The provincial government says the effects of heat can be reduced by taking actions like seeking out cooler locations, drinking plenty of water and watching out for signs of heat stroke.

According to Joanna Eyquem from the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, that warning depends on how sensitive people are to heat. The threshold for the warning can vary between different provinces, she noted, as people are used to different temperatures. But problems can arise if heat waves come earlier or stay later than expected.

“We can have people appear confused. If they’re not hydrated, that can lead to fainting and swelling,” said Eyquem. “It’s really a very serious health problem.”

Eyquem said that heat waves, especially the more recent ones, are a wake-up call to act on climate change.

Pointing to wildfires in Alberta and, just recently, Nova Scotia, she said it’s important to understand the risk of such weather conditions and how to reduce it.

As for the Salvation Army, Stewart said he and his team just want to help. He also said the organization is looking to get more donations to further help more people.

“We have put out an ask for more water so we can do more of this work. As well as hats, warm weather clothing – like shorts, T-shirts would be great as well, and sunscreen is always welcome,” said Stewart.

– With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian