Canada

Here’s what Environment Canada thinks Manitoba’s summer weather will look like

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 12:08 pm
People use misters to cool down during a heat wave in Montreal on July 2, 2018. View image in full screen
People use misters to cool down during a heat wave in Montreal on July 2, 2018. CANADIAN PRESS
The heat wave Manitoba is experiencing is what much of summer will look like in the province.

A senior climatologist with Environment Canada calls the past weekend’s temperatures a mere “dress rehearsal” for what is to come.

“I think you should get used to it,” Dave Phillips with Environment Canada told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend the Weather Network reported that temperatures peaked at the 30 C mark, with the mercury hitting over 32 C on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s by next Saturday.

Phillips said Environment Canada models show warm temperatures from coast to coast for most of the summer months.

“It just won’t leave, it’s like an unwanted houseguest.”

Precipitation in southern Manitoba has been approximately one-third of what the province normally sees, Phillips said.

While dry conditions have been helpful for the agriculture sector, they’re also favourable for forest fires, the climatologist said.

Trending Now

“I think it’s going to be a rip-roaring year,” Phillips said.

Neighbourhoods in Halifax continue to be evacuated due to a wildfire running through the southwestern part of Nova Scotia. The province said the fire has grown to approximately 2,296 hectares as of Sunday.

As of Monday, 47 fires were reported in Manitoba, with three still considered active.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg kids can beat the heat with an extra week of spray pad fun'
Winnipeg kids can beat the heat with an extra week of spray pad fun
