Active heat warning engulfs southern Manitoba

Weather alerts are sounding across the country today, as southern Manitobans face down a heat warning.

Issued by Environment Canada, the heat warning came into affect on May 25 at 3:36 p.m. The active alert encompasses the southern end of the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon, and Portage La Prairie.

Hot and humid conditions are expected over the next few days, as Environment Canada noted that daytime high temperatures could near 32 degrees.

They also stated that heat-related illnesses can cause dizziness, fainting, nausea, and vomiting. Health effects of heat can be reduced by a number of preventable actions, from taking breaks in cooler locations, drinking plenty of water, and watching out for signs of heat stroke.

More information about how heat can affect individual health can be found online at http://www.manitoba.ca/health/publichealth/environmentalhealth/heat.html.

