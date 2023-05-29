Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Male victim stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Ajax, police search for suspects

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 3:09 pm
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ontario on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ontario on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Police are looking for two suspects after a male victim was stabbed “multiple times” in Ajax, Ont., in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a stabbing near Ajax’s Raine and Sullivan drives. Officers were told a male had been stabbed.

When they arrived on scene, Durham Regional Police said they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with “obvious signs of injuries.”

Trending Now

He was taken to a Toronto-area a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition with serious injuries.

Two suspects are outstanding, police said. No description was released and anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeStabbingdurham regionAjaxDurham Regional PoliceAjax StabbingRaine DriveSullivan Drive
