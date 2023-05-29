Male victim stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Ajax, police search for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects after a male victim was stabbed “multiple times” in Ajax, Ont., in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a stabbing near Ajax’s Raine and Sullivan drives. Officers were told a male had been stabbed.

When they arrived on scene, Durham Regional Police said they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with “obvious signs of injuries.”

He was taken to a Toronto-area a hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition with serious injuries.

Two suspects are outstanding, police said. No description was released and anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.