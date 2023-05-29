Man follows woman off Toronto subway, sexually assaults her: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re trying to identify a man who stared at a woman on the subway in Toronto before following her off the train and sexually assaulting her.

Toronto police said officers responded to Wilson Station at around 2 a.m. on Sunday for a sex assault.

Police said a woman was onboard the subway when she saw a man staring at her.

The victim then exited the train at Wilson Station, the suspect followed and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Sunday and said he has short black hair, black facial hair, and a thin build.

Police said he was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, green cargo pants, black boots and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.