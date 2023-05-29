Police release images of man in connection with suspicious incidents in Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Over the weekend, Waterloo regional police released images of men they are looking to speak with in connection with recent suspicious incidents in Kitchener and Waterloo.

In one case, on May 24 at around 3 p.m., police received a report that a man had been filming kids in the Country Hills area of Kitchener.

Police described the suspect, who was on a bike or e-bike, as being between 30 and 40 years old, with an average build and dark hair, wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans, brown boots and sunglasses.

Around 24 hours later, police say people reported seeing the man riding around in Country Hills again.

A few hours after the first incident occurred, a man sat down next two a woman and child who were at the playground in Waterloo Park on May 24 at around 6 p.m.

The woman and child got up to leave and the stranger began to follow them before another parkgoer stepped in and confronted the man. The suspect then took off.

Police described the suspect as being around 30 years old with a medium build. He was said to be dressed in a black baseball hat, a black vest, blue jeans and a striped top and was carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.