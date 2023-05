Send this page to someone via email

Highway 59 has been closed just north of Woodstock due to a fatal collision, according to the provincial police from Oxford County.

They issued a tweet at around 8:35 a.m. on Monday morning that noted that they had closed Highway 59 at Oxford Road 33 in East Zorra for a fatal collision.

OPP also said traffic is being rerouted at Oxford Road 17 and Braemar Sideroad.

They have not provided any further details about the incident.

More to follow.

#OxfordOPP is on scene of a fatal collision on #Hwy 59 at Oxford Road 33 @EastZorraTav. Please avoid the area, and obey the road closure signs. Updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/RK146MDTvE — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 29, 2023