Local state of emergency declared as Halifax-area wildfire burns on

Schools have been shut down and a local state of emergency has been declared for the communities affected by a forest fire which continues to rage near Halifax on Monday.

There is not yet an estimate on the size of the fire, but its impact has already been devastating. While no injuries have been reported, thousands have had to be evacuated and a number of homes in the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas have been destroyed or are at risk of damage.

At 11:05 p.m. Sunday, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and regional council declared a local state of emergency for the affected communities, which will be in effect for seven days unless otherwise lifted or extended.

Bay View High, Hammonds Plains Consolidated, Kingswood Elementary, Tantallon Junior Elementary, Tantallon Senior Elementary, Madeline Symonds Middle School have all been closed, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education announced Sunday night.

Monday morning, HRCE announced that Five Bridges Junior High, St. Margaret’s Bay Elementary, Sackville Heights Elementary, Sackville Heights Junior High, and Charles P. Allen High School are also closed out of an abundance of caution.

View image in full screen A map of the evacuation area, as of 4:30 a.m. Monday. Halifax Regional Municipality

Four emergency alerts were issued Sunday, ordering evacuations for the areas of Westwood Hills, Haliburton Heights, Glen Arbour, Pockwork Road, Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive, Yankeetown, White Hills, Maplewood, Voyageur Way including St. George Boulevard and all side streets, McCabe Lake and Indigo Shores.

“Residents are also reminded that the current evacuation orders are mandatory, which means residents must evacuate in accordance with local authorities, such as police, firefighters and ground search and rescue,” Halifax Regional Municipality said in a release.

“Residents are not allowed to return to their homes until they are advised that it is safe to do so by municipal authorities.”

An evacuation centre has been opened at the Canada Games Centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Drive to support those impacted by the fires, “especially those who do not have family supports or insurance, and will remain open until further notice.”

As well, comfort centres have been opened at Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St. Margarets Bay Road and the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Road.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief David Meldrum is expected to provide an update on the fire at 9 a.m. Monday. The update will be streamed live on this page.

Municipal impacts

Curbside solid waste collection was cancelled Monday for the Upper Tantallon, Hammonds Plains, Upper Hammonds Plains and Lucasville areas. Waste will be collected on the next green bin/recycling day on June 12. Collection will proceed in Tantallon, south of Highway 103.

As well, the following Halifax Transit routes have been impacted:

Route 330: No service to Tantallon Park and Ride at 3664 Hammonds Plains Road. The route will start and end at Sheldrake Lake.

Route 433: No service on Hammonds Plains Road from Gary Martin Drive to Tantallon Park and Ride. The route will start and end at the West Bedford Park and Ride.

Route 83/183: The route will end on Crossfield Ridge. The bus will then turn right on Sackville Drive and right onto Melham Drive before heading to the Sackville Terminal.

More to come.