Chemawawin RCMP seek assistance in finding missing 17-Year-old boy

RCMP in Chemawawin Cree First Nation are seeking assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

On Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. Frank Oteskan was reported missing. Police say he was last seen on Sesame Street in Easterville in the evening on Tuesday.

He is described by police as 5′ in height, 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

View image in full screen Photo of missing 17-year-old from Chemawawin Cree First Nation. RCMP

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.