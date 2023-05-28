Menu

Canada

Chemawawin RCMP seek assistance in finding missing 17-Year-old boy

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 12:29 pm
An RCMP patch is seen during a news conferencein Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023.
RCMP in Chemawawin Cree First Nation are seeking assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in Chemawawin Cree First Nation are seeking assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly a week.

On Thursday, at 4:30 p.m. Frank Oteskan was reported missing. Police say he was last seen on Sesame Street in Easterville in the evening on Tuesday.

He is described by police as 5′ in height, 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Photo of missing 17-year-old from Chemawawin Cree First Nation. View image in full screen
Photo of missing 17-year-old from Chemawawin Cree First Nation. RCMP

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online.

RCMPMissing PersonsMissing TeenMissing boyMissing youthChemawawin RCMPChemawawin Cree First Nation

