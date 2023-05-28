Menu

Traffic

1 dead following Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 11:53 am
Peterborough County OPP say one person died following a collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.
One person died following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1 p.m., officers responded to a collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer and a westbound SUV on the highway between County Road 38 and Asphodel 3rd Line in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

OPP say the driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The section of Hwy. 7 was closed all day and evening as OPP investigated and reopened around 11 p.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP say anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video/dash camera footage and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Fatal CollisionPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Hwy 7peterborough crashHighway 7 CollisionAsphodel-Norwood TownshipHwy 7 crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

