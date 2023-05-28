1 dead following Hwy. 7 collision east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person died following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1 p.m., officers responded to a collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer and a westbound SUV on the highway between County Road 38 and Asphodel 3rd Line in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

OPP say the driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The section of Hwy. 7 was closed all day and evening as OPP investigated and reopened around 11 p.m.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

COLLISION: #Hwy7 east of #PeterboroughOntario: the highway is closed in both directions between County Rd 38 and Asphodel 3rd Line following a collision. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk pic.twitter.com/vbdqUq5dPz — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) May 27, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video/dash camera footage and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County detachment at 1-888-310-1122.