2 stunt driving arrests in 2 hours on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

OPP made two stunt driving arrests along Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough in a span of two hours on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the first incident around 7:45 p.m. saw officers clock a vehicle travelling 137 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

A 19-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.

Then just prior 10 p.m., officers clocked another vehicle in the same area travelling 148 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

A 31-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.

Both men had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

They were both released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on June 12.