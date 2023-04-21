Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 stunt driving arrests in 2 hours on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 12:26 pm
Peterborough County made two arrests for stunt driving on Hwy. 7 within a two-hour span on April 20, 2022.
Peterborough County made two arrests for stunt driving on Hwy. 7 within a two-hour span on April 20, 2022. Postmedia
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP made two stunt driving arrests along Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough in a span of two hours on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the first incident around 7:45 p.m. saw officers clock a vehicle travelling 137 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: 4 people killed, thousands of charges laid over Easter weekend: OPP

A 19-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.

Then just prior 10 p.m., officers clocked another vehicle in the same area travelling 148 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

A 31-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.

Both men had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They were both released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on June 12.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP remind drivers to slow down along highway 28'
Peterborough County OPP remind drivers to slow down along highway 28
SpeedingPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Stunt drivingHwy 7Otonabee-South Monaghan Township
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers