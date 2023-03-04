2 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision on Hwy. 7 in Havelock area: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, east of Peterborough on Saturday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the collision just west of County Road 50 involved a westbound tractor trailer and an eastbound pickup truck. Emergency crews responded to the collision around 9 a.m. in an area just east of the village of Havelock.

Police say two people in the pickup were pronounced deceased. A third person in the vehicle was transported to a Toronto-area hospital life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport was not injured.

UPDATE: Highway 7 remains closed following a serious collision. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/1KJDm6MpLm — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 4, 2023

Highway 7 is closed between County Road 50 and County Road 30 as OPP investigate the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

