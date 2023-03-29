Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

OPP seek suspect after hit and run on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 10:31 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a hit and run incident involving this pickup truck. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are investigating a hit and run incident involving this pickup truck. Peterborough County OPP
Police are looking for a suspect as part of a hit-and-run investigation after a pedestrian was struck along Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say a pedestrian struck on Hwy. 7 near Burnham Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, according to a report they received at about 8:35 p.m.

OPP say a complainant reported that an older grey Dodge pickup truck was travelling eastbound when it went onto the shoulder and struck a pedestrian.

Read more: 2 arrested after stolen SUV crashes on Hwy. 115: Peterborough County OPP

The pickup then left the road, entering a ditch and continued into the west side of a gas station and restaurant parking lot before striking barriers.

OPP say the vehicle then left the scene without stopping, returning westbound toward Peterborough.

Police say the pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

OPP obtained surveillance video at the gas station and say the suspect vehicle “appears” to be a mid-1990s Dodge extended cab pickup truck.

“The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front bumper as well as possibly missing the passenger side mirror as a result of hitting the pedestrian,” OPP said Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 888-310-1122 or file a tip with Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Hit and RunPeterboroughPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Hwy 7Hwy. 7 Collision
