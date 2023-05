See more sharing options

Calgary firefighters fought a grass fire southwest of the city on Saturday afternoon.

A Calgary Fire Department spokesperson told Global News crews received calls of a fire just off Old Banff Coach Road S.W. at around 3:30 p.m.

Around 12 firetrucks were at the scene with the help of the Helicopter Air Watch for Community Safety. The CFD spokesperson said firefighters were able to protect nearby structures.

— more to come…