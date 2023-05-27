Menu

Crime

Calgary woman in serious condition after northeast hit-and-run

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 2:36 pm
A 27-year-old Calgary woman is in serious condition after a northeast hit-and-run on Friday evening. View image in full screen
A 27-year-old Calgary woman is in serious condition after a northeast hit-and-run on Friday evening. Global News
A 27-year-old Calgary woman is in serious condition after a northeast hit-and-run on Friday evening.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News the pedestrian was hit and dragged at the 400 block of 14 Avenue N.E. near 4th Street. Police said she was dragged for about a block.

The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said.

Officers are still investigating the incident and are looking for the driver involved.

More to come…

