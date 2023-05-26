Police identify man killed in Vaughan, Ont., double shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The victim killed in a double shooting in Vaughan, Ont., earlier this week has been identified.

York Regional Police said officers were called to an industrial plaza on Creditstone Road, near Highway 7 West, following reports shooting on Wednesday at 3:50 a.m.

Police said two men were found with gunshot wounds, one without vital signs who was pronounced dead.

The other victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he is now in stable condition.

In an update on Friday, officers identified the deceased as 23-year-old Jayden Pitter from Brampton.

Global News has confirmed this is the same man who was acquitted of a shooting in Hamilton, Ont., in which a seven-year-old boy was injured.

Police are searching for two suspects who were seen wearing dark clothing.

Police want to identify two suspects seen driving a dark-coloured SUV.

According to police, they were driving a dark-coloured, mid-sized SUV.

Investigators said the believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

“It is believed there were several people in the area at the time of the shooting,” police said in a news release. “Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are urged to come forward, along with anyone who has video footage or dashcam recordings from the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.