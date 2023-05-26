16-year-old Mississauga boys identified as 2 killed in eastern Ontario shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga have been identified as the victims of a double homicide in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers from their Upper Ottawa Valley detachment responded to a home on Mackay Street in Pembroke, Ont., shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday.

Two victims were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital, police said.

One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A third victim was found dead in the “immediate area,” police said.

On Friday, officers identified the two individuals who died as 16-year-olds Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both boys from Mississauga.

The gender of the injured individual wasn’t release, but police said they are also a 16-year-old Mississauga resident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case and police haven’t released any suspect information, though officers said it’s believed the victims were targeted.

Earlier this week, the OPP said the team investigating the double homicide in Pembroke was in connection with a team investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Town of Renfrew a few days earlier, but officers noted that they “cannot speculate on any potential connections.”

“We haven’t established if there’s a connection but we are still speaking in case there does turn out to be one,” provincial Const. Mike Mahon told Global News on Friday.

“But at this time we can’t speculate as to whether they’re connected or not.”

The OPP said there will continue to be a large police presence in the area of the Pembroke homicides as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.