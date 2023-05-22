Victim identified after fatal shooting at eastern Ontario home, suspect outstanding

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at a home in eastern Ontario and say the suspect is still outstanding.

Police said 41-year-old Jonathan Logan, a resident of Renfrew County, was found shot at a home Friday night on Vimy Boulevard in the Town of Renfrew, west of Ottawa.

Logan suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and is still outstanding.

Officers said it’s believed the shooting was targeted.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or who witnesses suspicious activity was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.