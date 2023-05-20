Menu

Crime

Fatal shooting reported in Renfrew, Ont. as search for suspect underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2023 1:27 pm
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
RENFREW, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide in the Town of Renfrew after a person was fatally shot at a home on Friday night.

Police say they were called to the residence on Vimy Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. where they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who police have not identified, was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

OPP say the suspect fled the scene before their arrival and believe the victim was targeted in an isolated incident.

Trending Now

They say Renfrew residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation remains in its early stages.

Police are also urging the public to report suspicious activity.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

