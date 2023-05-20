Fatal shooting reported in Renfrew, Ont. as search for suspect underway

Send this page to someone via email

RENFREW, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide in the Town of Renfrew after a person was fatally shot at a home on Friday night.

Police say they were called to the residence on Vimy Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. where they found a victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who police have not identified, was transported to hospital and pronounced dead.

OPP say the suspect fled the scene before their arrival and believe the victim was targeted in an isolated incident.

They say Renfrew residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation remains in its early stages.

Police are also urging the public to report suspicious activity.