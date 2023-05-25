B.C. man charged over alleged 3D-printed gun-making lab

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is facing criminal charges after police raided what they say was a gun-manufacturing lab using 3D printers.

In a media release Thursday, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) said arrested two men and a woman on May 28, 2021 as it raided three properties in Abbotsford and one in Aldergrove.

2:40 Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’

At one of the Abbotsford properties, police said they found a pair of 3D printers, 3D printed pistol frames and Glock firearms parts.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers also seized 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamines’ and 300 grams of fentanyl, the CFSEU said.

Prosecutors have since charged Tyson Saverio Santolla, 33, with firearms manufacturing, possession of a restricted weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He has since been released on court-ordered conditions.