Traffic

High-flying sign swap on Shaw Tower expected to affect Vancouver traffic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 10:11 pm
The City of Vancouver is warning residents of traffic impacts amid plans to use a helicopter to replace signage on Shaw Tower.
The City of Vancouver is warning residents of traffic impacts amid plans to use a helicopter to replace signage on Shaw Tower.
Vancouverites are being warned of traffic disruptions ahead of a high-flying operation to replace “large-scale” signage on one of the city’s most visible waterfront towers.

Two helicopter operations are planned as a part of work to replace the existing Shaw signs on Shaw Tower in Coal Harbour with new Rogers signage, following the companies’ merger.

“Due to the height of the building and limited ground-level accessibility, a helicopter is needed for the removal and installation of the signs,” the City of Vancouver said in a media release.

What Rogers purchase of Shaw will mean for Canadian consumers

The firs helicopter operation is scheduled for Friday, May 26 and will involve eight flights to transport four sign pieces from the tower to a nearby staging area.

The following Thursday, June 1, a helicopter will make 12 flights to transport six new sign pieces to the tower.

The city said the flights should each take about 10 to 15 minutes, over a two to three hour period to transport the 1,500-pound sign pieces — weather permitting.

Access to homes and businesses will not be affected by the work, but people may notice intermittent noise along with road, sidewalk and parking impacts in the area, the city added.

The 200-block of Thurlow Street and the 1000-block of W Waterfront Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon, while the 1000-block of W Cordova Street will remain open except for intermittent closures when the helicopter is flying overhead.

Vancouver police will also be on hand to manage traffic.

The city is urging people who need to access the area to plan ahead and prepare for delays.

 

 

 

 

