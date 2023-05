See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are asking for your help to find a 15-year-old boy, who went missing Wednesday.

Inuka Gunathilaka was last seen Wednesday morning in the Fort Richmond area.

Inuka Gunathilaka.

He is six feet with a medium build and short black hair and was last seen wearing glasses, a blue sweater, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.