Suspect photos in St. Mary’s Cathedral arson and assault released

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect that is believed to have started an early morning fire outside a church in Mission and attacked staff members.

According to police officials, emergency crews were called St. Mary’s Cathedral at around 2:30 a.m. on May 19 after staff members spotted a fire that had been started outside the church. When the employees opened the door to investigate, a man allegedly charged at them aggressively. The workers made their way back inside and prevented the man from entering.

The extent of any injuries to the two men who work at the church has not been released.

The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived on scene.

The suspect is described as:

Being between 35 and 45 years old;

Having a bald or shaved head;

Being approximately 183 cm (6’) tall; and

Weighing roughly 82 kg (180 lbs).

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect Thursday and the CPS hate crime prevention team is investigating whether the incident was hate-motivated.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.