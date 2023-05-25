Menu

Crime

5 people charged after shooting, assault in Vaughan: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 3:09 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Five people have been charged in connection with a shooting and assault in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said on April 12 at 12:55 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in a parking lot in the Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

Police said three male victims were located.

Two of the victims had gunshot wounds, while the third had been physically assaulted, officers said.

They were all transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, investigators determined the incident was a “family dispute” which resulted in four suspects allegedly kidnapping a male victim.

“A fifth suspect attempted to free the victim, which lead to the shooting,” police said in a news release.

Police said a 19-year-old man from London, a 23-year-old man from Mississauga, a 20-year-old man from Oshawa and a 17-year-old from Toronto were each charged with kidnapping.

Trending Now

A 21-year-old man from Toronto was charged with two counts each of attempted murder using a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and discharging a firearm with recklessness.

Police said investigators believe this was a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

