2 face charges after Winnipeg mushroom shop raid

Two people have been charged with multiple drug-related offences after a raid at a magic mushroom shop in Osborne Village last week.

Winnipeg police arrested two people accused of selling the product at Magic Mush, which opened only days earlier, last Friday.

A man and a woman, both 37 years old, face charges of trafficking and being in possession of a scheduled substance, as well as possession of property obtained by crime after a shop selling illegal magic mushrooms was raided by police last week.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Last Friday Insp. Elton Hall told media a search warrant was executed at the business after police received information it was selling mushrooms containing psilocybin and psilocin, the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms.

On Thursday police said a related residence in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and a vehicle were searched and various items were seized.

Items include 39 13-gram bags of magic mushrooms, approximately 260 grams of loose magic mushrooms, various edibles and capsules and approximately $16,600.

A 2018 Mercedes Benz, electronics, a bank machine and packaging materials were also seized.

Magic Mush opened its doors on May 13 and was shut down only six days later.

At the time of the raid, Hall said hundreds of people had already bought product from the shop.

Health Canada says there are no approved therapeutic products containing psilocybin. It is considered illegal under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“This isn’t acceptable, it’s illegal. It’s not safe; people who are using these don’t know where they’re coming from,” Hall told reporters at the time.