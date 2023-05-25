Menu

Crime

Teens arrested after shooting BB gun at pedestrians from vehicle in Whitby: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 12:46 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Four teens have been arrested after shooting a BB gun at pedestrians from a moving vehicle in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Thickson Road and Crawforth Street, north of Dundas Street East, at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of an armed person.

Witnesses told police a group of males were shooting at pedestrians from a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and four suspects were arrested.

Two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds have been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police asked that any witnesses or victims of the incident come forward.

