Teens arrested after shooting BB gun at pedestrians from vehicle in Whitby: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four teens have been arrested after shooting a BB gun at pedestrians from a moving vehicle in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Thickson Road and Crawforth Street, north of Dundas Street East, at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of an armed person.

Witnesses told police a group of males were shooting at pedestrians from a vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and four suspects were arrested.

Two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds have been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police asked that any witnesses or victims of the incident come forward.