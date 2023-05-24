Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

River Forecast Centre cancels flood watch for Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 8:11 pm
A map showing flood watches (in orange) and high streamflow advisories in B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing flood watches (in orange) and high streamflow advisories in B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. River Forecast Centre
A flood watch covering a large swath of B.C.’s Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, has been cancelled.

The warning, which covered Mission Creek and tributaries in and around the Okanagan, was rescinded by the province on Wednesday.

“The low-pressure system that impacted the B.C. Central Interior over the past few days has moved on,” said B.C.’s Ministry of Environment.

“Warmer and drier conditions are anticipated through the rest of this week.”

It added that, in most areas, flood hazards have diminished as snowmelt and rainfall runoff have eased.

“Most rivers in the Nicola, Bonaparte, North Thompson, Similkameen and Okanagan (regions) have reached peak levels and are now receding.”

Also ended was a flood watch for the Similkameen region, including the Ashnola and Tulameen rivers.

However, not all flood watches for the Southern Interior have been cancelled.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining its flood watch for the Shuswap River, the South Thompson River (and its tributaries near Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Enderby).

The ministry said the Shuswap River in Enderby is currently flowing at 475 cubic metres a second, which is approaching a 10-year flow, but is projected to be near peak levels on Wednesday.

More information is available on the River Forecast Centre website.

