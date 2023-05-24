Edmonton gang unit investigates violent downtown assault

Send this page to someone via email

Drug and assault charges have been laid after the three men wanted in a violent assault that left a man in life-threatening condition were arrested.

On April 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., three men reportedly dragged another man out of a restaurant at 111 Street and Jasper Avenue.

Edmonton police said the man was violently assaulted. All three suspects ran away before police could get there. The 19 year old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in intensive care, EPS said Wednesday.

However, on the way to the scene, officers found one of the suspects. EPS said a loaded handgun was found on the 21 year old.

Zachary Aarons was arrested and charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, robbery, obstructing a peace officer and four breaches.

Warrants were issued for the other two suspects, who have since been found.

Code Oullette, 37, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on May 11 by the EPS Gang Suppression Team. He was found with a loaded handgun with defaced serial number, police said.

Aireajah Taylor Francois, 20, was found at the same southwest Edmonton residence and arrested on multiple warrants. He also had a loaded handgun, police said.

According to EPS, after a search warrant was obtained, police seized eight firearms, including two prohibited handguns, four prohibited semi-automatic rifles, a prohibited fully automatic submachine gun and a prohibited semi-automatic UZI submachine pistol. Police also located 11 prohibited devices, including over-capacity magazines, a functioning silencer, 47 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine.

“All firearms located were stored unsafely, with ammunition and magazines readily accessible nearby,” EPS said in a news release Wednesday. Two of the three accused have firearms prohibitions, police said, and none had valid firearms licences.

Ouellette and Taylor Francois were both charged with aggravated assault from the April 21 incident. In addition, they are both facing 27 firearms-related charges from the Gang Suppression Team investigation, as well as three drug-related charges.

“These individuals were wanted for an extremely violent assault that left a man fighting for his life in the ICU and numerous prohibited firearms were located in their residence,” said A/Insp. Eric Stewart of the EPS Organized Crime Branch.

The firearms seized in the home have been found to have links to “other shooting events outside Edmonton,” EPS said.