Crime

Man dies after May downtown Edmonton assault; homicide unit investigating

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 3:26 pm
Investigators are seeking witnesses to the assault that occurred on May 25, 2022, and are also looking for any information related to a vehicle of interest, an older (2000s) model brown Honda CRV with a dark-coloured front bug deflector. View image in full screen
Investigators are seeking witnesses to the assault that occurred on May 25, 2022, and are also looking for any information related to a vehicle of interest, an older (2000s) model brown Honda CRV with a dark-coloured front bug deflector. Courtesy: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man who was found injured and unresponsive in a downtown alley as homicide.

According to EPS, officers responded to a reported assault near 107 Avenue and 106 Street on Wednesday, May 25 at about 10 p.m. They found a man lying in the alley, unresponsive. He was treated and taken to hospital “with unknown injuries.”

Less than a week later, on June 3, he died in hospital.

An autopsy was done on June 14 and determined the man, Abraham Albino, 47, was a homicide victim.

“The cause of death is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons,” EPS said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault on May 25 and are also looking for information related to a vehicle of interest. Police describe it as an older (2000s) model brown Honda CRV with a dark-coloured front bug shield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

