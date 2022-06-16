Man dies after May downtown Edmonton assault; homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a man who was found injured and unresponsive in a downtown alley as homicide.

According to EPS, officers responded to a reported assault near 107 Avenue and 106 Street on Wednesday, May 25 at about 10 p.m. They found a man lying in the alley, unresponsive. He was treated and taken to hospital “with unknown injuries.”

Less than a week later, on June 3, he died in hospital.

An autopsy was done on June 14 and determined the man, Abraham Albino, 47, was a homicide victim.

“The cause of death is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons,” EPS said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault on May 25 and are also looking for information related to a vehicle of interest. Police describe it as an older (2000s) model brown Honda CRV with a dark-coloured front bug shield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.