Billy Talent, Boney M, Billy Idol, Jason Derulo coming to Vancouver for PNE summer shows

An exciting lineup has been announced for the 2023 PNE Summer Night Concerts.

The lineup includes massive artists and groups such as TLC, Boys II Men, Boney M, Yung Gravy, bbno$, Billy Talent, AQUA, and Billy Idol.

The Pacific National Exhibition, which is held from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4, is B.C.’s longest-running and largest ticketed event.

“The PNE Fair is thrilled to be back in full operation with an extensive entertainment offering. There is truly something unique for people of all ages,” said PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost.

“We have an array of great new entertainment and attractions and can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have in store this summer.”

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening the Fair is open, starting Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Chevrolet Stage in the PNE Amphitheatre.

All concert attendees will need a fair gate pass as well as a paid concert ticket. There will be a combination of reserved seats and standing-room-only floor tickets.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup,” says Patrick Roberge, PNE fair creative director. “We really wanted every night to be filled with summer fun. There are musical offerings for fans of every genre. With a mix of Grammy winners, rap icons and fair fan favourites, we know fairgoers will have an incredible experience.”

A complete listing of the 2023 Summer Night Concert Series:

Saturday, Aug. 19 – TLC

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Boyz II Men

Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Tenille Townes

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Boney M featuring Maizie Williams

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Yung Gravy & bbno$

Friday, Aug. 25 – Billy Talent

Saturday, Aug. 26 – AQUA

Sunday, Aug. 27 – Billy Idol

Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Doug and the Slugs with the VSO

Thursday, Aug. 31 – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Friday, Sept. 1 – Jason Derulo

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Stars of Drag

Sunday, Sept. 3 – Walk off the Earth

Monday, Sept. 4 – Blue Rodeo: 30 Years In July

PNE has also announced a number of other entertainment and attraction events as well.

A Just For Laughs partnership will see several nights of comedy performed in the Pacific Coliseum. The headliners for the comedy shows will be announced in June.

The Knights of Valour show is returning, back by popular demand, for a show full of contact, un-choreographed, real live jousting.

Of course the ever-green SuperDogs returns for PNE enthusiasts.

Fair gate passes can be purchased in advance to save money, if not, prices are $25 for an adult (ages 16 to 64), $16 for youth ( ages 13 to 18), $9 for child (ages four to 12), $16 for seniors and kids three and under are free.

The PNE runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

PNE officials announced in April the construction of a new, world-class amphitheater. The $65-million project will feature a massive open-roof structure that will be one of the longest of its kind in the world, officials said.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024 and will be completed in the summer of 2026. The project will be designed by Vancouver’s Revery Architecture.