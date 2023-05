See more sharing options

Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Avenue and Davenport roads at around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision.

The immediate area was closed as police gather evidence.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Avenue Rd & Davenport Rd

8:30 am

ROAD CLOSURES from Davenport Ave

-s/b Avenue Rd all lanes

-n/b Avenue Rd all lanes

-expect more closures in the area

-consider alternate routes#GO1165167

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 24, 2023