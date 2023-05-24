Nova Scotia, Denmark sign memorandum of understanding on health care

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has signed a health agreement with the country of Denmark, providing a framework for the two jurisdictions to share information and collaborate “on areas of shared interest and priority.”

In a release Wednesday, the province said Premier Tim Houston met with Denmark’s minister for the interior and health, Sophie Løhde, in Copenhagen to sign a memorandum of understanding on health care.

“Denmark is known worldwide for their innovative approaches to providing healthcare for their citizens,” Houston said in the release.

“We are grateful to have them as a partner as we both work to find new solutions that will provide the people of Nova Scotia and Denmark the healthcare they need and deserve.”

The release said the memorandum between Nova Scotia and Denmark establishes four areas of collaboration:

digital transformation, including the digitalization of health-care systems and the collection, sharing and use of health data

health care at home, including home diagnosis, monitoring and treatment

non-communicable diseases management and care

health-care systems organization, including workforce and emergency health services.

It said the work carried out between the two jurisdictions could include joint seminars and workshops, site visits and other activities “to improve health care delivery in Nova Scotia and Denmark.”

There are no direct costs associated with signing the memorandum.

“With this partnership, we can help each other leverage new technologies and smart ways of working to ensure a healthier future for all,” Løhde said in the release.

Houston is currently in the middle of a trip to Europe to attend meetings on trade and health care, visiting the UK, Denmark and France between May 20 and 28.