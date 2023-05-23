Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Explosives found by Saskatchewan RCMP in abandoned building

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 7:34 pm
RCMP were informed by a local last week, of explosives in an abandoned, remote building in southeast Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
RCMP were informed by a local last week, of explosives in an abandoned, remote building in southeast Saskatchewan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP has located and safely disposed of explosives found in an abandoned building in southeast Saskatchewan.

The RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) has responded to at least ten similar calls in 2023.

RCMP was informed by a local citizen last week of explosives in an abandoned remote building in southeast Saskatchewan. After investigation, a pair of explosives were found.

RCMP’s Sgt. Topping of the EDU team suspects the explosives were intended to be used for boulder busting or construction.

“It’s not that uncommon to locate abandoned explosives … some are quite old,” Topping said.

He warned residents not to touch explosives whenever they are found.

“Explosives are incredibly dangerous and may be unstable. Do not handle them; call your local police. They will contact the experts who have the skills and training to dispose of them safely.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man charged in connection to explosives found at Regina Superstore appears in court'
Man charged in connection to explosives found at Regina Superstore appears in court
RCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewanBombEXPLOSIVEExplosive Disposal UnitRCMP newsold explosivesexplosives disposed of
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers